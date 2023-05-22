News you can trust since 1845
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart; Maureen Campbell, Scottish Canals chair and Richard Millar, Scottish Canals interim CEO, mark the 21st birthday of The Falkirk Wheel. Pic: Peter Sandground.Transport Minister Kevin Stewart; Maureen Campbell, Scottish Canals chair and Richard Millar, Scottish Canals interim CEO, mark the 21st birthday of The Falkirk Wheel. Pic: Peter Sandground.
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart; Maureen Campbell, Scottish Canals chair and Richard Millar, Scottish Canals interim CEO, mark the 21st birthday of The Falkirk Wheel. Pic: Peter Sandground.

The Falkirk Wheel's 21st birthday celebrations in pictures

The Falkirk Wheel turned 21 on Saturday with visitors enjoying a day of celebrations.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:48 BST

X-Factor star Caitlyn Vanbeck kicked things off entertaining the crowds on the stage on the plaza before the Rascals Roadshow provided an afternoon of live entertainment.

Throughout the day there was a host of family friendly activities and events taking place offering something for all ages. There was face painting, stilt walkers, bubble performers and the chance to meet some little goats.

Visitors could also enjoy the activities on offer at the tourist attraction including mini golf, water zorbs, Eboat hire and bumper boats.

And it was a double celebration as Scottish Canals looked towards the organisation’s future with direct input from Scotland’s young people.

Scottish Canals and Young Scot, the youth information and citizenship charity for 11 to 26 year olds, have recently recruited a group of young people to Scottish Canals’ Youth panel as part of their three-year strategic partnership. The panel of 21 young people will now be given the opportunity to explore the future of the canal network on topics such as regeneration and active travel.

Members of the youth panel joined in with the Wheel’s celebrations, alongside Scotland’s Transport Minister Kevin Stewart.

On Saturday Richard Millar, Scottish Canals interim CEO, said: “Today not only marks the 21st birthday of The Falkirk Wheel but we are also delighted to be able to offer young people a voice when it comes to shaping the future of our canals giving them a wonderful opportunity to be able to become more involved and award of the environmental and heritage work that we do.”

The Rascals Roadshow took to the stage.

The Rascals Roadshow took to the stage.

The Rascals Roadshow took to the stage. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
The world's only rotating boat lift has marked its 21st birthday.

2. The Falkirk Wheel turns 21

The world's only rotating boat lift has marked its 21st birthday. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Polly, Sheryl, Paula and Tom from Nebraska/Georgia/Florida who have been spending time on the canals.

3. The Falkirk Wheel turns 21

Polly, Sheryl, Paula and Tom from Nebraska/Georgia/Florida who have been spending time on the canals. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
All smiles in this zorb.

4. The Falkirk Wheel turns 21

All smiles in this zorb. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
