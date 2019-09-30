The Edrington Group employees help boost Strathcarron Hospice cash

Two colleagues from The Edrington Group have helped give Strathcarron Hospice a huge cash boost.

Stuart Cassells sponsored and supported the Let Us Entertain You event held at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa earlier this year, while Nicola Thomson ran the 2019 Edinburgh Marathon in aid of the hospice.

Between them they raised £11,669 for the charity – an amount which has been doubled by their employer. Stuart and Nicola said: “We are blown away by the support we received from family, friends and colleagues that has contributed so much to an incredible fundraising effort for Strathcarron Hospice.

“We both have strong family connections with the area and know too well the outstanding care Strathcarron gives to so many people.

“We are both privileged to work for The Macallan whisky owned by Edrington, whose Giving More initiative has allowed our marathon and big birthday celebration fundraising total to be double matched to an incredible £31,669.

“We are very proud to know this will help Strathcarron Hospice continue to support families through difficult times.”

Coleena Brodie, events fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “This amazing amount could cover the cost of funding our services, both here at the hospice and out in the community, for two and a half days, so we are incredibly grateful to Stuart, Nicola and Edrington for their hard work and generosity.”