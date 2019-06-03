‘The Dyes’ have it for John as he accepts honour from Grangemouth Heritage Trust

Author and former site director at Grangemouth’s KemFine plant John Blackie is made an honorary president of Grangemouth Heritage Trust as trust members look on.

John donated proceeds from this latest book, The Dyes: Scotland’s Dyestuff Pioneers and a Century of Chemical Manufacturing in Grangemouth, to the trust and the honour he received acknowledged his support of the local organisation. While he was still working at KemFine, John also wrote 90 Years On The Earl’s Road: A History of the Grangemouth Chemical Works 1919-2009 and has over 30 years experience working in the chemical industry. Grangemouth Heritage Trust was founded in 1992 by a group of dedicated Portonians in a bid to record the history of Grangemouth for future generations. Staffed by volunteers, its town centre museum is open Monday to Saturday from 10am.