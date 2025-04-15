The Driving Force: Bonnybridge charity marks 20 year journey helping cancer patients
Based in Bonnybridge, The Driving Force and its volunteers have been helping cancer patients in Bonnybridge, Banknock, and Denny since 2005.
Since it began 20 years ago the organisation has provided support for almost 1700 individuals, clocked more than 708,000 miles in journeys, and driven to more than 15,000 appointments.
What began as a simple transportation solution has evolved into a comprehensive support network offering a range of complimentary services, which has also seen over 1200 therapy sessions being carried out for free.
Bridget McAlister, chairperson of The Driving Force, said: “For 20 years, we've been removing the stress of travel during one of life’s most challenging journeys. What makes our 20th anniversary so special is knowing how many people we've been able to help when they needed it most."
While the charity's core service remains free transportation to and from hospital treatments and appointments, The Driving Force has expanded its offerings to include complimentary therapies such as massage, relaxation, aromatherapy, reflexology and reiki, professional hairdressing and nail care services, mindfulness courses for patients and family members and transportation for family visits to patients in hospitals or hospice care.
The charity's impact extends beyond the individuals it serves directly and has inspired – and helped establish – similar organizations in Bo'ness, Polmont, Larbert, and Stenhousemuir to create a growing network of driving support across central Scotland.
One patient who has benefited from the service said: “The Driving Force took a load off my mind at a very difficult time. Their volunteers don't just provide transportation—they provide companionship, understanding, and reassurance when you need it most."
The charity's success is attributed to its dedicated volunteers – there as currently 50 individuals who serve as drivers, coordinators, fundraisers, and committee members, all committed to making each patient's journey as comfortable as possible.
The Driving Force secretary Jude Fraser said: “As we celebrate 20 years, we're actively recruiting new volunteers to help us meet growing demand. Whether you can spare a few hours a week driving or help with coordination, every contribution makes a difference in someone's cancer journey."
Visit The Driving Force website for more informaiton.
