The cost of renting a house in Forth Valley has risen over one per cent above the rate of inflation

In the year up to the end of September, statistics from the Scottish Government have shown a total of seven areas of Scotland have seen an increase above 7.6 per cent – the average inflation rate in the UK.

The Forth Valley area saw an increase of 8.7 per cent, below South Lanarkshire’s 10.3 per cent and just above North Lanarkshire’s 8.3 per cent.

In total, Scotland’s average rent rose by 6.7 per cent across the country.

Scottish tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie

Scottish tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie said the figures were “yet more evidence” of the need to bring rent down in Scotland.

He said: “That is why we took urgent action to introduce emergency legislation to protect renters. Our Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Act is providing immediate protection to many tenants who may have faced in-tenancy rent increases during the cost-of-living crisis.

“The Tenant Protection Act has given reassurance to renters by temporarily freezing rents and introducing a moratorium on the enforcement of evictions, initially to March 31.

“We have also allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year that will help mitigate the increased cost of living. But I also know the rental sector needs longer-term reform.

"That is why our new deal for tenants sets out proposals to deliver long-term rent controls by 2025 and to raise quality and standards in renting – so tenants enjoy a good experience.