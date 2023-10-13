News you can trust since 1845
The 'Canadian Billy Connolly' coming to cultivate laughs in Grangemouth

Stand up comedian Craig Campbell is heading for Grangemouth to deliver some pre-Christmas presents of laughter and joy to the masses.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:37 BST
Described as Canada’s answer to Billy Connolly and the “wild man” of Canadian comedy, Craig will be getting laughs aplenty at Grangemouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road, on Sunday, December 10.

A spokesbloke said: “Craig’s unique humour fuses together whimsical anecdotes with salty stories of sex, drugs and circumcision. However, his laid-back manner and

genuine warmth belie the true outrageous nature of his material.”

Craig Campbell will be performing at Grangemouth Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)Craig Campbell will be performing at Grangemouth Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)
Craig Campbell will be performing at Grangemouth Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)

Craig has supported Frankie Boyle and performed on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, but his most successful gig – in terms of helping humanity – happened during a set for Dave’s One Night Stand.

While waxing lyrical about his encounter with a badger, Craig provoked an expectant mother’s waters to break.

Now Michael McIntyre can’t put that on the blurb on the back of his Christmas stand up DVD, can he?

