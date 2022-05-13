The best nail bars across Falkirk recommended by our readers

We recently asked our readers for their recommendations – and they were more than happy to sing the the praises of many businesses.
The full list can be seen our our Facebook page – but here’s a flavour of the nail bars put forward by their own customers.
1. Nail bars you recommended
3-Twenty One Nails, Hair & Beauty,
Union Road, Grangemouth
Photo: na
2. Nail bars you recommended
The Pink Room,
New Carron, Falkirk
Photo: na
3. Nail bars you recommended
No.4 Salon and Training Academy,
Broad Street, Denny
Photo: Google Maps
4. Nail bars you recommended
Evolve Hair & beauty
Kirk Wynd, Falkirk.
One customer said: "Karen Mcintyre is amazing."
Photo: FB