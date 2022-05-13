The nail bars were all recommended by readers in response to our Facebook post.

The best nail bars across Falkirk recommended by our readers

Falkirk has many, many great nail bars.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 13th May 2022, 2:30 pm

We recently asked our readers for their recommendations – and they were more than happy to sing the the praises of many businesses.

The full list can be seen our our Facebook page – but here’s a flavour of the nail bars put forward by their own customers.

1. Nail bars you recommended

3-Twenty One Nails, Hair & Beauty, Union Road, Grangemouth

2. Nail bars you recommended

The Pink Room, New Carron, Falkirk

3. Nail bars you recommended

No.4 Salon and Training Academy, Broad Street, Denny

4. Nail bars you recommended

Evolve Hair & beauty Kirk Wynd, Falkirk. One customer said: "Karen Mcintyre is amazing."

