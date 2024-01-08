The first episode of a new series which goes behind the scenes of influencer marketing airs tonight – and a young woman from Larbert is once again one of the stars.

Abigail Comrie, 23, appears in The Agency: Unfiltered which is on BBC Scotland with two episodes from 10pm.

In the second series the cameras continue to go behind the scenes at Aquarius Creative, Scotland's largest influencer agency, and get a deeper understanding of the lives of its co-founders, Amy Moore and Kirsten Cameron, as well as the influencers they represent, including Abigail.

She has been an influencer for around two years and already has over 60,000 followers.

Abigail Comrie again appears in The Agency: Unfiltered. Image: IWC/BBC Scotland/Stu Gray

Asked about what she posts, Abigail said: “Fashion, beauty, lifestyle, travel content and I guess now home content.”

She and partner Taylor Evans, a Scottish Water engineer from Shieldhill, are filmed as they search for their first home together.

The pair also talk about setting up their first business together.

The second series also continues to delve into the world of the influencers themselves, offering an unfiltered look at the reality behind the industry's glossy exterior. From relationship hurdles to falling victim to online scams, the lives of influencers aren’t always as picture perfect as they seem on social media.

The first series was a big hit with audiences, particularly younger audiences, receiving over 500K views on BBC iPlayer to date.

Asked why she thought it had been such a success, Kirsten said: “I think it's because it lets you see what goes on behind that Instagram post. The series shows what the world of influencing is really like and the day to day lives of influencers. It’s something audiences hadn’t really seen before in series one.”

Abigail previously told the Falkirk Herald how she had got involved with Aquarius Creative, saying: “I first met Amy and Kirsten when we all worked for Quiz. When they set up the agency it seemed like perfect for them to manage me. Not that I ever thought we would all end up on TV.

"I’ve always wanted to do something creative. I love fashion and travel so this job gives me that opportunity.”

Abigail is a former pupil of Larbert and St Mungo’s High Schools. She attended dancing and acting classes locally and twice had the opportunity to travel to California with an acting agency where she filmed at Disney and Nickleodeon studios.

She said: “It was great experience at the time and I’d love to do more TV work in the future.”

A graduate in social sciences from the University of the West of Scotland, it was one of her friends from university who first suggested that she should try to do a bit more with the photographs she posted of her different outfits.

Shortly after, as the country went into lockdown she had lots of time on her hands and decided to take up her friend’s suggestion.