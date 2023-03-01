Abigail Comrie, 23, is one of the stars of BBC Scotland reality series The Agency: Unfiltered which goes behind the scenes at Scotland’s biggest influencer agency.

The third of six episodes aired on Monday evening and continues the story of the Uddingston-based agency Aquarius Creative which is co-owned by Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore. Each 30 minute episode gives an insight into what the agency – and the influencers – actually do, with the behind-the-scenes glimpses of the hours of planning that go into the glamorous events and dealing with major clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail said it has been “weird” to watch the episodes which were all filmed last year.

The Agency: Unfiltered on BBC Scotland features Abigail Comrie an influencer from Larbert. Pic: BBC Scotland

“It’s been weird but exciting,” she said. “We saw the first two episodes at the launch event in Glasgow the night before it was shown on TV but then I watched that at home with my family. But I have to admit that we then watched all the episodes on iPlayer as we couldn’t wait to see it all.

"It seems like a long time since it was all filmed but it was good to watch it all unfold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail said becoming a social media influencer was never something she intended, but more it was through lockdown boredom that her unexpected career took off.

A graduate in social sciences from the University of the West of Scotland, Abigail explained: “I was always taking pics of my different clothes and posting them. One of my uni friends said that I should try to do a bit more with it. Then a few months later we went into lockdown and I had a lot of time to kill.

Influencer Abigail Comrie with boyfriend Taylor Evans. Pic: BBC Scotland

"My mum would help by taking the photographs and then I’d post them. It all really just grew very quickly from there. I love doing it and it’s opened up so many opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail now has over 58,000 followers – the number has risen since the show was first aired – all of them keen to keep up to date with the fashions she previews and the places she visits.

She added: “I first met Amy and Kirsten when we all worked for Quiz. When they set up the agency it seemed like perfect for them to manage me. Not that I ever thought we would all end up on TV.

"I’ve always wanted to do something creative. I love fashion and travel so this job gives me that opportunity.”

Appearing with her in the series is boyfriend Taylor Evans, 23, from Shieldhill. An engineer with Scottish Water, she says that he has loved his time in front of the cameras, although it was never something that he thought would happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also plays football with Shotts and she says that his teammates have been really interested in his TV experience.

A former pupil of Larbert and St Mungo’s High Schools, Abigail attended dancing and acting classes locally and twice had the opportunity to travel to California with an acting agency where she filmed at Disney and Nickleodeon studios.

She said: “It was great experience at the time and I’d love to do more TV work in the future.”