Larbert influencer Abigail Comrie, who has over 57,000 followers on Instagram, is one of the stars in the six part series – The Agency: Unfiltered which is on BBC Scotland at 10pm.

The reality show is centred on Aquarius Creative which is based in Uddingston and co-owned by Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore.

Each 30 minute episode will give an insight into what the agency – and the influencers – actually do, with the behind-the-scenes glimpses of the hours of planning that go into the glamorous events and dealing with major clients.

Abigail Comrie and Taylor Evans both star in the new BBC Scotland series The Agency: Unfiltered

Also appearing with Abigail, 23, is her boyfriend, Taylor Evans from Shieldhill, as one episode follows the couple making plans to eventually move to live in Glasgow.