The Agency: Unfiltered - Larbert influencer Abigail Comrie features in new BBC Scotland series
A new television show airing tonight looks at the world of social media influencers and the work of Scotland’s leading agency which promotes them.
Larbert influencer Abigail Comrie, who has over 57,000 followers on Instagram, is one of the stars in the six part series – The Agency: Unfiltered which is on BBC Scotland at 10pm.
The reality show is centred on Aquarius Creative which is based in Uddingston and co-owned by Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore.
Each 30 minute episode will give an insight into what the agency – and the influencers – actually do, with the behind-the-scenes glimpses of the hours of planning that go into the glamorous events and dealing with major clients.
Also appearing with Abigail, 23, is her boyfriend, Taylor Evans from Shieldhill, as one episode follows the couple making plans to eventually move to live in Glasgow.
The Agency: Unfiltered is produced by IWC for BBC Scotland.