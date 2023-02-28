News you can trust since 1845
The adventure begins in Grangemouth park as new Trim Trail opens

The latest feature in Grangermouth’s always improving Inchyra Park is finished and in place to offer an action-packed complement to the popular public space’s outdoor gym.

By James Trimble
16 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:09am

Workers, Friends of Inchyra Park members and volunteers toiled away last week to install the Trim Trail, which was funded by Falkirk Council Community Choices cash and Scotland Loves Local 2.

Friends of Inchyra Park thanked the children of the town’s Young Portonian Theatre Company who took part in the consultation which led to the particular design being picked.

The Inchyra Park Trim Trail is now open and ready for action
