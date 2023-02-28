The adventure begins in Grangemouth park as new Trim Trail opens
The latest feature in Grangermouth’s always improving Inchyra Park is finished and in place to offer an action-packed complement to the popular public space’s outdoor gym.
By James Trimble
16 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:09am
Workers, Friends of Inchyra Park members and volunteers toiled away last week to install the Trim Trail, which was funded by Falkirk Council Community Choices cash and Scotland Loves Local 2.
Friends of Inchyra Park thanked the children of the town’s Young Portonian Theatre Company who took part in the consultation which led to the particular design being picked.