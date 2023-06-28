That's magic: Forth Valley Magic Circle conjure up a major honour for Archie, 92

Archie Smith received the honour at a recent FVMC AGM in Larbert’s Station Hotel – where the group meets on the third Monday of each month.

Some 35 years earlier he was invited to join the circle after the publication of his book Rubik Cubik Magik in 1982, which he wrote under the name Kennedy

Smith.

Archie Smith has been made an honorary member of Forth valley Magic Circle (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the last three decades he has served as president and as a member of the club’s committee, taking an active part in their activities and their various shows in venues such as the town hall, the Old Sherriff Court and other locations.

Archie is one of the organisers for the FVMC’s annual competition and over the years has arranged its format, the lay judges, and served as its host and

timekeeper.

A few years back he donated a silver quaich to be presented to the best sleight-of-hand performer in the competition.

A FVMC spokesperson said: “Over the years, Archie has kept FVMC in the public eye through contributions to national magic magazines such as Repro, The Magician,

Abra, The Magigram and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His latest book, published through Amazon this year, is Kennedy’s Dictionary for Magicians, a lighthearted look at the terminology used by the conjuring fraternity.