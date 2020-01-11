That old black magic maestro heads to the Hydro

As the rain pelts down on grey, freezing Scotland a vivid dash of evergreen Hispanic musical genius is just an air flight away.

Our own wrinkly rockers (the Stones, Rod Stewart et al) may be the stately institutions of the Britpop scene, but for fans of the astonishing Carlos Santana there’s simply nobody else on earth who remotely compares.

His Miraculous 2020 World Tour is coming to the Hydro in Glasgow in March, bringing with it a dazzling selection of the hits which have marked his incredible 50-year career.

Black Magic Woman, Oye Como Va, Evil Ways, Corazon Espinado ... these and many more are likely to feature in a show which celebrates the 50th anniversary of iconic album Abraxas, and the 20th anniversary of Supernatural.

Good? He has been in the top ten in every decade since the 1960’s, when he wowed the hippy hordes at Woodstock with numbers including the astonishing Soul Sacrifice.

His band (which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) will also perform energy-infused songs from the 2019 album Africa Speaks, produced by maverick hitmaker Rick Rubin.

What does this super-trouper of world music expect his concert to deliver?

“Our vision-mission is designed to elevate, transform and illumine consciousness to make you want to embrace your own light and allow for miracles and blessings to flow from your own heart.”

From any other musician this might sound preposterous - from Carlos Santana its florid Latin language is almost understated.

“When you play music you’re bringing light into the darkness”, he says - and the fact he has kept that light glowing at 150 Watts for half a century (and counting) speaks volumes about his art.

The show is on March 26, and details are available at https://www.thessehydro.com/events/detail/santana

