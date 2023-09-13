Thames Valley police need help to trace missing pregnant woman with links to Falkirk
Louise, 29, was last seen in the afternoon on Friday, September 8 in Rose Street, Wokingham, England.
She is white, around 5ft 5ins, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes and is six months pregnant.
It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen, but she has been known to visit Falkirk.
Investigating officer Sergeant Emma Read, part of the Problem Solving and Safeguarding Team, said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and would appeal to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“If you know where she is, you can report this via our dedicated missing persons portal, or if you see her, please call us on 999, quoting reference 43230406993.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”