Tesco Christmas video helps coin in over £2000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley

A Christmas music video featuring 100 members of staff at the Redding branch of Tesco has helped inspire customers to donate over £2000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley over a four day period.

The video features employees showing off their fun side as they sing and dance along to Jingle Bell Rock in the store.

Tesco staff in the Redding store created a Christmas video and over four days generous customers donated over �2000 to Maggies Forth Valley to watch it in store

Cameron Shanks and his wife Claire, who works for Tesco, joined store manager Murray Leslie and video producer Anne Anderson – as well as the video’s biggest hit Nathan Waugh – in the store recently to celebrate the massive total raised for Maggies and acknowledge the generosity of customers.

Manager Murray, who appears as Santa at the very start of the video, said: “The driving force behind this was Anne Anderson, who has done similar videos at other Tesco stores. She joined us here two months ago and asked if we wanted to do it.

“It took about three weeks to make, but it was so ingenious the way she put it together. There are over 100 members of staff taking part – I was filmed first and it just grew and grew from there. Once people saw it, more and more signed up.

“We never realised how much of a buzz it would create.”

Once the video went online things snowballed and it was such a success a television was set up at the front of the store so customers could watch it and donate to Maggie’s Forth Valley.