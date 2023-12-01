Tenants sing the praises of new £3.8 million housing development in Falkirk area

Tenants of Loretto Housing Association have moved into 24 new homes in a street in Maddiston.

The relatively new development, just off Main Street, is a mix of two and three-bedroom homes for social rent and the houses are designed to be highly energy efficient, with the addition of photovoltaic panels, which will convert sunlight to energy, installed on roofs.

Miller Homes built the new houses, supported by £2.2 million of funding from the Scottish Government.

Loretto tenant Jill McCarthur moved into one of the new homes with her three children.

Tenants have been singing the praises of the new housing development (Picture: Submitted)

Shel said: “It’s amazing. Everything is so warm and bright. “My favourite part about the house is the kitchen. It’s a good size and the patio doors look out onto the garden.

"The kids love it too – it gives them the freedom they never had before. I’ve had to drive them to school for years, but now we’re so close. We’re also nearby family and

their friends, which has been great for them.”

Work started on the new homes last summer.

Eric Gibson, chairman of Loretto Housing Association – whose motto is “better homes, better lives” – said: “The demand for more affordable housing has never been

higher. Thanks to the support of our partners at Scottish Government and Falkirk Council we’ve been able to deliver this fantastic development for tenants and the community.