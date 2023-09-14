Ten years of events at Helix Park in pictures

Over the years the vast space has become something of an events arena. The park has hosted many community events including the likes of Emergency Services Days, Water Safety Open Days and science fun days.It has also been the venue for many charity fundraisers on its large network of paths suitable for walking, running and cycling.

With so many events having taken place at the Helix over the last decade we’ve looked into our archives and here are just a handful of photographs from events over the years. Are you among them, or can you spot anyone you know?