The Helix has hosted many community and charity events over the last decade. (Pic: Michael Gillen)The Helix has hosted many community and charity events over the last decade. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Ten years of events at Helix Park in pictures

The opening of the Helix Park in September 2013 saw the creation of a large outdoor space that could be enjoyed by both locals and visitors alike.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST

Over the years the vast space has become something of an events arena. The park has hosted many community events including the likes of Emergency Services Days, Water Safety Open Days and science fun days.It has also been the venue for many charity fundraisers on its large network of paths suitable for walking, running and cycling.

With so many events having taken place at the Helix over the last decade we’ve looked into our archives and here are just a handful of photographs from events over the years. Are you among them, or can you spot anyone you know?

Ynyr Liddell (13), Ben Reid (12), Adam Mansouri (12) and Danny Thomson (13) on a rickshaw at Falkirk Community Trust's Summer Cycle event in 2015.

Ynyr Liddell (13), Ben Reid (12), Adam Mansouri (12) and Danny Thomson (13) on a rickshaw at Falkirk Community Trust's Summer Cycle event in 2015. Photo: Alan Murray

Finlay Coppock, 3, and Andrea Penman, ambulance technician at Emergency Services Day 2016

Finlay Coppock, 3, and Andrea Penman, ambulance technician at Emergency Services Day 2016 Photo: Michael Gillen

A chance to meet police horse, Inverness at Emergency Services Day 2016.

A chance to meet police horse, Inverness at Emergency Services Day 2016. Photo: Michael Gillen

Having fun at Emergency Services Day in 2016.

Having fun at Emergency Services Day in 2016. Photo: Michael Gillen

