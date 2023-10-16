Temporary fencing in place as work begins on road improvements near Falkirk Helix
The temporary fencing is to ensure the public remains safe while excavation and other works are carried out on widening road access on site.
Fences will mean that a small number of paths will be diverted through the park as well as on neighbouring roads. Signage will be put in place advising the public on alternative routes.
In addition, work will also be taking place along stretches of the pedestrian sections of the A9/A904.
The new road infrastructure will provide access to the Falkirk Gateway development site which will feature a mix of retail, housing, commercial and leisure facilities. The
works will also improve access to the Falkirk Stadium site, the Helix and Kelpies Hub, the Forth Valley College site and West Mains area.
Work on the project is expected to last until Easter 2025.
Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn explained: “The long-term ambition is to see an empty site transformed into a thriving location that will boost economic
prosperity for our area. The work is necessary but in the long term we will have better, more greener options for active travel, improved biodiversity and ecology and improved transport links.”
The project has only been possible through the Tax Incremental Finance scheme, with funding of £14 million is coming from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund,
while around.£24 million comes from other public sector sources with no Falkirk Council expenditure.