Telecommunication works will put parking on Falkirk road on hold this week

A temporary prohibition of waiting notice will be put in force to prevent motorists parking on a stretch of road in the Falkirk area.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST
Falkirk Council will be enforcing the order – under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 – in Newlands Road, Reddingmuirhead from 6am on Thursday, October 5 to 6pm on Saturday, October 7 to allow telecommunications works to be undertaken.

This order prohibits waiting on both sides of Newlands Road from a point adjacent to 33 Newlands road in both directions for approximately 50 metres.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council