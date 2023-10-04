Telecommunication works will put parking on Falkirk road on hold this week
A temporary prohibition of waiting notice will be put in force to prevent motorists parking on a stretch of road in the Falkirk area.
Falkirk Council will be enforcing the order – under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 – in Newlands Road, Reddingmuirhead from 6am on Thursday, October 5 to 6pm on Saturday, October 7 to allow telecommunications works to be undertaken.
This order prohibits waiting on both sides of Newlands Road from a point adjacent to 33 Newlands road in both directions for approximately 50 metres.