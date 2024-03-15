Teenage care worker's skydive for Carrondale Care Home
Brave Aimee Thompson, 19, had her very own skydiving adventure at the end of last month.
All the £1310 she has raised will go to the residents’ comfort fund in Carrondale Care Home in Beaumont Drive, Carron.
Her skydive took place above St Andrew’s Airfield in Glenrothes.
As her photograph shows, there appeared to be no nerves as Aimee was all smiles during her adventure.
Congratulating her, Linda Stewart, the home’s wellbeing coordinator, said: “Aimee’s outstanding achievement reflects not only her adventurous spirit but also her incredible talent for making a positive impact. Aimee, we stand in awe of your accomplishments and are bursting with pride.
"Thank you for being the beautiful soul that you are and for enriching the lives of our residents through your selfless dedication.”