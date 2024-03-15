Teenage care worker's skydive for Carrondale Care Home

A leap of faith led to one teenage care worker raising over £1300 for the residents in the home where she works.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th Mar 2024
Brave Aimee Thompson, 19, had her very own skydiving adventure at the end of last month.

All the £1310 she has raised will go to the residents’ comfort fund in Carrondale Care Home in Beaumont Drive, Carron.

Her skydive took place above St Andrew’s Airfield in Glenrothes.

Aimee Thompson skydive to raise funds for Carrondale Care Home residents' comfort fund. Pic: Contributed

As her photograph shows, there appeared to be no nerves as Aimee was all smiles during her adventure.

Congratulating her, Linda Stewart, the home’s wellbeing coordinator, said: “Aimee’s outstanding achievement reflects not only her adventurous spirit but also her incredible talent for making a positive impact. Aimee, we stand in awe of your accomplishments and are bursting with pride.

"Thank you for being the beautiful soul that you are and for enriching the lives of our residents through your selfless dedication.”

