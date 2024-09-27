Teenage Cancer Trust: Gordon the Piper's last laps in Helix challenge to raise funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A piper who is walking around the Helix Park while playing his bagpipes to raise money for a cancer charity hopes to complete his final laps this weekend.

Piper Gordon Fisher is on a fundraising mission for the Teenage Cancer Trust and plans to walk round the park playing the pipes 100 times.

He has already clocked up 96 laps and intends to finish on Sunday afternoon – weather permitting.

In May, we told you how the charity is one close to Gordon’s heart and that of his family as it provided support to them when stepson Scott Davidson was being treated for cancer.

Piper Gordon Fisher hopes to complete his last few laps this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sadly, after being in remission, Scott died from Rhabdomyosarcoma on April 30, 2010, aged only 22.

Earlier this year, Gordon, 60, has recently retired from a lifetime in the social care profession and decided the time was right to set himself this fundraising challenge.

He said: “Having completed 96 laps, I am hoping to finish the 100 this coming Sunday lunchtime, weather permitting.

"I will be in full No.1 uniform and if anyone would like to be in the Helix Park or Kelpies to cheer me on that would be much appreciated.”

Gordon plans to be in the Falkirk Stadium car park at noon, and begin his walk around the Helix at 12.15pm.

He said: “I took up the pipes when I was about ten years old and living in Jedburgh, joining a band a year later.

"For many years I played with the Royal British Legion band and for the last 13or 14 years I played with the Alloa Bomar Pipe Band. But I’ve also play as a solo piper at weddings and corporate events and have my own Gordon the Piper website.

"I’ve just retired from my day job and thought this was a good time to pick up this challenge. My partner Shirley and her family have done fundraising previously for the Teenage Cancer Trust and I thought that I would like to do this.”

He says the 2.5 mile route takes him around an hour to complete. During that time he will play about 18 or 19 different sets of tunes, each made up of several pieces.

"It’s very heartening to see posts on the page from people who have seen me and made a donation.”

Before he started his challenge, Gordon, who lives in Falkirk’s Lionthorn Estate, checked with bosses at the Helix Park if it was okay for him to be a regular visitor and fundraiser.

"They were very supportive,” he added, “I just ensure that I’m not playing when the Kelpies Tours are on."

Locals and visitors to the park have all been encouraging and loved hearing his tunes, as well as being keen to learn about his fundraiser.

He has also been heartened by the generosity of people to his fundraising, many of whom saw him as he walked around the Helix.

His initial target was £1000 but he already has achieved more than double that and has thanked everyone for their support.