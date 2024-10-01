Teenage Cancer Trust: Gordon the Piper completes last laps in Helix challenge to raise funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A piper who walked around the Helix Park while playing his bagpipes for six months to raise money for a cancer charity has completed his final laps.

Piper Gordon Fisher is on a fundraising mission for the Teenage Cancer Trust and walked round the park playing the pipes 100 times.

He had already clocked up 96 laps and finished on Sunday afternoon.

In May, we told you how the charity is one close to Gordon’s heart and that of his family as it provided support to them when stepson Scott Davidson was being treated for cancer.

Piper Gordon Fisher hopes to complete his last few laps this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sadly, after being in remission, Scott died from Rhabdomyosarcoma on April 30, 2010, aged only 22.

Earlier this year, Gordon, 60, has recently retired from a lifetime in the social care profession and decided the time was right to set himself this fundraising challenge.

He was accompanied by family as he completed lap 100 – as well as trishaw riders from Cycling Without Age who said that they had loved hearing him playing the pipes every time he walked.

Decked out in his full No.1 uniform, Gordon was delighted at all the support.

After completing his laps, he said: “Thanks to everyone who came along to support me on my final lap of my charity challenge for Teenage Cancer Trust. It was most appreciated.

"That's 100 hours of solo piping, covering 250 miles in the last six months. Donations currently standing at £2213 and the Just Giving page will remain open until Friday, October 4.

“ A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me in any way during this challenge. It's been great fun, I have loved every minute, thanks on behalf of the charity for all the donations.”

He said: “I took up the pipes when I was about ten years old and living in Jedburgh, joining a band a year later.

"For many years I played with the Royal British Legion band and for the last 13or 14 years I played with the Alloa Bomar Pipe Band. But I’ve also play as a solo piper at weddings and corporate events and have my own Gordon the Piper website.

"I’d just retired from my day job and thought this was a good time to pick up this challenge. My partner Shirley and her family have done fundraising previously for the Teenage Cancer Trust and I thought that I would like to do this.”

During each lap he played about 18 or 19 different sets of tunes, each made up of several pieces.

"It’s very heartening to see posts on the page from people who have seen me and made a donation.”

Before he started his challenge, Gordon, who lives in Falkirk’s Lionthorn Estate, checked with bosses at the Helix Park if it was okay for him to be a regular visitor and fundraiser.

"They were very supportive,” he added, “I just ensure that I’m not playing when the Kelpies Tours are on."

Locals and visitors to the park have all been encouraging and loved hearing his tunes, as well as being keen to learn about his fundraiser.