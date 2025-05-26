'Technical issue' closes Mariner Centre attraction

People hoping to use a sports centre swimming pool will be disappointed today.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the Mariner Centre in Camelon have announced this morning that the pool will be closed due to an “unforeseen technical issue”.

They are working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

They have also said that there are currently no showers for the health and fitness customers.

Centre users have been told: “We are working hard to rectify the problem and will provide an update as soon as possible.”