'Technical issue' closes Mariner Centre attraction
People hoping to use a sports centre swimming pool will be disappointed today.
Staff at the Mariner Centre in Camelon have announced this morning that the pool will be closed due to an “unforeseen technical issue”.
They are working to solve the problem as soon as possible.
They have also said that there are currently no showers for the health and fitness customers.
Centre users have been told: “We are working hard to rectify the problem and will provide an update as soon as possible.”
