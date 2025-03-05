Team behind Falkirk's cat cafe to host animal themed fundraiser

The purrfect fundraiser for Falkirk’s cat cafe will take place later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind The Kit-Tea Cafe in the town’s Cockburn Street are organising an animal themed family fair to raise funds to help keep the initiative going.

The cafe opened last April and aims to provide mental health benefits for the local community as well as raising awareness of cat welfare issues in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it is a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC), which means any money raised from the cafe is ploughed back into the cost of running the cafe.

Becky Donnelly and the team at the Kit-Tea Cafe in Cockburn Street are organising the fundraising fair later this month. (Pic: submitted)

In a bid to help boost the funds, Becky Donnelly and her team of volunteer cat nannies are organising the event at North Broomage Social Club on Saturday, March 22.

A whole host of animal themed activities are planned for the fair, which runs from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

Among the activities will be a jumble sale, toy stall and second hand pet item stall. There will also be a range of stalls from local small businesses as well as competitions, children’s activities and face painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a raffle on the day with some fantastic prizes and home baking will be on offer alongside teas and coffees.

Becky said: “All the money raised goes to the upkeep of the fur babies at The Kit-Tea Cafe. We would love to see all of our customers there.”

Anyone interested in having a stall can contact Becky via The Kit-Tea Cafe Facebook page.