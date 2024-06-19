Team at Bonnybridge respite service raise cash for Strathcarron Hospice ahead of further summer fundraiser
The team at Thornton Gardens held a small coffee afternoon last month to raise the money for the Fankerton hospice.
The centre in Bonnybridge, run by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, provides a short break respite service for adults with learning disabilities and their families.
Sharon Brownlee, service manager at Thornton Gardens, said: “We thought it would be lovely to give something back to the local community having a venue where we could support a coffee afternoon.
"Speaking to staff and people who use the service, they felt that Strathcarron was the most appropriate place for our donation as it holds many people’s hearts in the community. Everyone has a link to this much needed and valued service.”
The coffee afternoon was the first of two summer fundraisers for the team at Thornton Gardens, as they are currently planning their own T in the Garden event for next month in a bid to raise funds for the service.
The festival themed event will see the service open its doors and welcome the community to join them for an afternoon of fun and celebrations.
Plans for the day, which takes place on July 24, include a barbecue, cake and candy stall, tombola, raffles and music from DJ Zander Nation to add to the mini festival feel.
Sharon added: “All are welcome to come and see the service. The event is to help bring our learning disability community together and have them recognised as being a vital part of the local community within not only Bonnybridge, but Falkirk as a whole.”
