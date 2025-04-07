Teacher from Polmont is hitting Three Peaks for Bo'ness school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A probationary teacher at a local primary school won’t be indulging in chocolate eggs this Easter.

Instead, Sarah Mighton will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for a sensory space at Bo’ness Public Primary School.

Sarah (37) has been working at the school since last August and will complete her probationary year in June.

She’s not looking forward to the summer as, despite all the hard work, she is loving her first ever teaching position and is loathe to leave.

Sarah's partner Miguel will be supporting her, along with her parents. Pic: Contributed

However, when she does head out the door, Sarah will leave behind a lasting legacy for the primary school’s staff and pupils.

For her fundraising Three Peaks Challenge, Race for the Sensory Space, has already raised £1520 and she’s now aiming for £2000.

The money will be used to transform a classroom into a sensory space to benefit all of the pupils, particularly those with additional support needs.

Sarah said: “My goal is to decorate and equip the room with tactile materials, a calming area, and sensory regulation tools, such as weighted blankets, gym balls, sand and water play stations, fidget toys and different-coloured lights.

A trial run at Ben Nevis has given Sarah confidence. Pic: Contributed

“The space will be used for children with additional support needs but also for pupils who have sensory regulation difficulties – to either calm them down if they’re upset or wake them up so they are fully able to tune in to lessons.”

Sarah already had experience working with children with sensory regulation difficulties before re-training as a teacher.

Brought up in Polmont, the former St Margaret’s Primary and Graeme High School pupil went on to study physiotherapy at Glasgow Caledonian University, graduating four years later with her degree.

Sarah worked with children in that field for 12 years but, two years ago, she realised her actual calling was teaching and did a one year post-graduate course at Edinburgh University, before taking up a probationary post at Bo’ness Public.

Probationary teacher Sarah Mighton will take on the Three Peaks Challenge for the school this Easter.

Now reaching the end of that year, Sarah wanted to do something to help the staff and pupils.

While studying and work has left little time for keep fit, Sarah has always enjoyed hiking and hit on the idea of the Three Peaks Challenge.

Luckily, her partner Miguel was more than happy to get on board and support her and will be joining her for the challenge. Sarah’s parents, Lynn and Brian, have also joined the team – driving Sarah and Miguel to and from the peaks.

On April 14 (dependent on weather) Sarah and Miguel will kick off the challenge at 6am at Ben Nevis, which they hope to complete in five hours.

Support for Sarah has been incredible.

It’s then a six hour drive to Scaffel Pike in the Lake District for another four hour hike, then a five hour drive to Wales to take on Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), which they’ll complete overnight, finishing at 6am on April 15.

Sarah and Miguel have been in training for a number of weeks and are confident they’ll be able to achieve it.

“We went up to Fort William a couple of weeks ago and got up at 6am to climb Ben Nevis,” she said. “We had a wee rest and then climbed another munro to see how we’d get on.

“It went really well, although I was falling asleep into my cheeseburger that night!

“At least mum and dad will be doing the driving so we’ll be able to rest in between each climb.

“It helped build my confidence that we’d be able to do it in the 24 hours. So we’re aiming to do it on April 14, or thereabouts, depending on the weather forecast.”

Sarah has been blown away by the response to her Race for the Sensory Space justgiving page.

“It was set up on March 18 and, within two days, £700 had been raised,” she said.

“The school community has been incredible; I even had one wee girl bringing in her piggy bank to give to me.

“People in Bo'ness are known for their generosity and I’ve been blown away by their response too. Complete strangers have been donating to the page.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their support – now I just have to lay off the Easter eggs and complete the challenge before I come back to school after the holidays!”

Sarah’s energy and enthusiasm for raising funds for the school has been applauded by her fellow teachers, who are also supporting her efforts.

Head teacher Jacqueline Sihota said: “Sarah has set herself the most arduous challenge of climbing the three highest peaks in the UK in just 24 hours to raise money for a sensory space.

“We have a growing number of children who would benefit from this provision within school.

“It will help us to maintain a calm and purposeful learning environment and see our children achieve their full potential.

“Sarah has made a hugely positive contribution to our teaching team this year and we are all in awe of her boundless energy.

“The sensory space will be a lasting legacy of her time here.”

If you would like to support Sarah, visit https://edge.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-mighton.