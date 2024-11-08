Tea time invitation to talk about the future of historic Falkirk house
The event, which runs from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 13 in the house’s Queen’s Room, aims to gather ideas to improve future activities and projects at the house.
The discussion will explore what makes Callendar House special for visitors, what stories from local history are most fascinating, and what might encourage people to visit in the future.
The public’s input will also help shape plans to ensure the house continues to connect meaningfully with the community and provides an engaging and positive visitor experience.
Helen Rashad, Falkirk Council cultural services team leader, said: “Our team want to continue offering a welcoming experience for all visitors while developing new ways to share the heritage of the Falkirk area and this event will allow us to learn more about what people want from the house."