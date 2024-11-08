Tea time invitation to talk about the future of historic Falkirk house

By James Trimble
Published 8th Nov 2024, 15:05 BST
People can come along for a cup of tea at Callendar House and take part in a discussion session regarding the future of the historic building.

The event, which runs from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 13 in the house’s Queen’s Room, aims to gather ideas to improve future activities and projects at the house.

The discussion will explore what makes Callendar House special for visitors, what stories from local history are most fascinating, and what might encourage people to visit in the future.

The public’s input will also help shape plans to ensure the house continues to connect meaningfully with the community and provides an engaging and positive visitor experience.

People can have their say on the future of Callendar House (Picture: Submitted)

Helen Rashad, Falkirk Council cultural services team leader, said: “Our team want to continue offering a welcoming experience for all visitors while developing new ways to share the heritage of the Falkirk area and this event will allow us to learn more about what people want from the house."

