Tea Jenny’s - Central Perc serving up new partnership and fab cakes
Tea Jenny’s had been a busy tea room off Falkirk’s High Street for many years and was renowned for its incredible cakes. It was sadly missed when it closed after the pandemic.
But fans of Jenni Duncan’s fabulous cake creations can now enjoy them after she joined forces with Robert Hannigan at Central Perc café in Grahams Road.
The café is going to enjoy a makeover, and Jenni and the head chef are already working together on a new contemporary menu, merging the brands to offer the best of both worlds to customers.
However, one things for sure, there will be plenty of Jenni’s amazing cakes on the menu, as well as her famous meringues, renowned for being “as big as your head”.
Tea Jenny’s - Central Perc is open seven days a week for tasty treats.