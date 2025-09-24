Tea Jenny’s - Central Perc serving up new partnership and fab cakes

Serving up a new partnership are two popular Falkirk businesses … and it comes with liberal sprinkling of sugar.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tea Jenny’s had been a busy tea room off Falkirk’s High Street for many years and was renowned for its incredible cakes. It was sadly missed when it closed after the pandemic.

But fans of Jenni Duncan’s fabulous cake creations can now enjoy them after she joined forces with Robert Hannigan at Central Perc café in Grahams Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The café is going to enjoy a makeover, and Jenni and the head chef are already working together on a new contemporary menu, merging the brands to offer the best of both worlds to customers.

Jenny Duncan and Robert Hannigan serving up a new partnership - and fabulous cakes - at popular cafe Tea Jenny's - Central Perc in Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, one things for sure, there will be plenty of Jenni’s amazing cakes on the menu, as well as her famous meringues, renowned for being “as big as your head”.

Tea Jenny’s - Central Perc is open seven days a week for tasty treats.