Taylor Wimpey marks World Book Day with donation to Queensferry Primary Eco Group

Local Taylor Wimpey Sales Executive Calum MacLean with Mrs Aileen McLean Depute Teacher and members of the P5 Eco Group at Queensferry Primary School celebrating their donation of £250 and Ecotastic Activity books.

It also provided a free copy of its Ecotastic Activity book for every P5 pupil.

Queensferry’s headteacher Karen MacGregor, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic initiative which really encourages children to develop their reading and appreciation of all types of books.

“Thanks to Taylor Wimpey’s donation, we’ll be able to add some new books to our new school library. And led by our Primary 5 eco-group, I expect our children will also enjoy the mix of fascinating facts and eco-challenges within their Ecotastic Activity book.”

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “In recognition of World Book Day, we were delighted to make a £250 donation to Queensferry Primary’s school library.