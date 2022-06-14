Taylor Wimpey East Scotland flies the flag for local primary schools in Winchburgh

The winning flag design was created by Holy Family P6 pupil Anton Valenraj, and it has been produced into a flag that now proudly flies at the entrance to the Winchburgh development. The winner took home a £50 book voucher and recently visited the development to see the flag.

Five additional entries were also chosen to form part of additional signage at the development to welcome visitors. Each child with a featured design received a £20 book voucher.

The children at Holy Family Primary enjoyed rising to the challenge of this fun competition as Miss Murray, headteacher added: “Participating in the Taylor Wimpey competition to design a flag for their new housing development was an exciting opportunity for our children.

The winner from Holy Family Primary (second from left) with his winning flag design, alongside Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s sales executive Amanda Baxter and the runners-up from both Holy Family and Winchburgh Primary schools.

“The children enjoyed tackling their brief to create a bold and colourful design, and I understand the judges found it hard to choose a winner due to the high standard of entries. We are thrilled that one of our children’s designs was chosen as the overall winner. The flag looks great, and it is a lovely connection between our school and Auldcathie View.”

Mr Ian Harvey, headteacher at Winchburgh Primary School said: “This was a unique challenge for our children to get involved in, and we were delighted that four of our children’s designs have been chosen to be included in the development’s signage that creates such a colourful and vibrant welcome.”

Penny Lochhead, community engagement manager, Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: “It was our pleasure to be invited to judge the children’s entries and to select the winners. We were thrilled to see the engagement and hard work from our local primary schools and the calibre of entries was very high.

"It is fantastic to see the winning flag flying proudly above the site and we are very encouraged to see Taylor Wimpey’s continued engagement within the village.”

