Taylor Wimpey East Scotland donates over £1K to RNLI Queensferry

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland sales manager and Claire MacDonald, Fundraising and Partnership Lead for RNLI in Scotland.

As part of its ongoing commitment to working in partnership with local communities, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has teamed up with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution to confirm that it will donate £25 for each new home sold and legally completed at its new development in South Queensferry– Hawthorn Gardens.

The first tranche of £1,075 was donated this month. In total, a grand sum of £9,500 will be paid to the RNLI and this substantial donation will go directly to the local RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat Station.

The RNLI has a vital role within the community of Queensferry, and crew members are dedicated to keeping the local community safe and they have received three RNLI medals for gallantry.

Claire MacDonald from the RNLI said: This money will be put to work locally to help us achieve the overall aim of our service to the local community. On behalf of everyone at RNLI, I would like to say a huge thank you.”

Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “This first donation of £1,075 reflects the beginning of a long- term relationship with this very worthy cause that provides a link between the new community that is emerging at Hawthorn Gardens, and the existing community of South Queensferry.