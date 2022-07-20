Taylor Wimpey East Scotland donates further £650 to Queensferry RNLI

A second tranche of £650 was donated this month, which brings the overall total to £1,725 paid so far towards the grand sum of £9,500 that has been pledged to the RNLI, with all money going directly to the Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Adele Allan from Queensferry RNLI said: “We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support that we receive from Taylor Wimpey, and we cannot thank them enough for their second generous donation. The money they have donated and continue to donate will be used here at Queensferry Lifeboat Station, allowing us to continue providing our 24/7 lifesaving service and achieve our overall goal of saving lives at sea.”

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “We are delighted to be able to support our local RNLI Lifeboat Station at Queensferry. Our donation of £1,725 to date reflects the continuation of our long- term commitment to this very worthy cause that provides a link between the new community that is emerging at Hawthorn Gardens, and the existing community of South Queensferry.

"Working with the RNLI is a real honour and we are extremely proud to be able to show our support in this way.

“Being able to work with local charities and organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it’s always lovely to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in our local communities.”