Taxi fare rise agreed in West Lothian

The council’s Public and Community Safety Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel heard that there had been no adverse responses to the proposals when they had gone out to consultation over the summer. Proposed increases will see tariff fares rise from a basic £2.60 and £3 at weekends to £3 and £3.40. Christmas and New Year basic fare charges will rise from £3.90 to £5.10. All other additional charges will also rise.

Audrey Watson the council’s managing solicitor for Licensing, told the committee the fare rises had been agreed after discussions with taxi operators and were “uncontroversial”.

The method of calculation of maximum fares has not risen since April 2016.

The effect of the changes is that if the revised fare table is approved, meters will be altered so more will be charged for the distance travelled.

A report to the committee said: “The council as licensing authority is required to comply with section 17 of the 1982 Act by reviewing its taxi fare table every 18 months in consultation with local trade organisations, however, the current review was delayed by the pandemic.”

In addition, the time periods during which the increased Christmas and New Year tariff can be charged will increase by five hours, and some additional charges are proposed to be increased.