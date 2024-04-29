Tasty times ahead: Owners confirm opening of new Chinese buffet is not far away
and live on Freeview channel 276
Excitement continues to grow after signs were erected at the Beancross Farm venue earlier this month, pointing to the imminent opening of a new Chinese buffet restaurant at the venue.
Owners of the new restaurant got in touch with The Falkirk Herald this week stating they did not have an exact date for the official opening, but hoped to be ready for customers by summer when they finish working on the premise.
They added: “We’re super excited to be opening in Falkirk.”
Beancross Farm restaurant sadly closed its doors for good last year, but that disappointment faded away when people began to notice large red signs being erected at the premises, indicating the new restaurant is on the way.
Rui Lin, a well known owner of Chinese buffet businesses, lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on February 5 to construct an entrance porch extension to the existing restaurant at Beancross, West Beancross Farm, in Polmont.
The application, which saw the applicant changed to Beancross Invest Ltd, was granted on April 12 by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Mr Lin is the owner of the Bejing Banquet chain, which already has restaurants in Refrew, Kilmarnock, Sighthill, Glenrothes and Danderhall.
The Falkirk Herald had contacted the business last week to see if there was an official opening date available yet for the new restaurant, but they did not get back to the newspaper until this week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.