News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Taste of things to come: Falkirk area industrial estate could soon be home to a new snack van

Derek McKay lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, February 5 – which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, February 6, to site a snack van on land to the south of Yard 3, in Redding Industrial Estate, Redding.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The proposal is scheduled to be decided by planning offers acting under delegate powers no later than April 5 this year.

The industrial estate is currently home to a number of businesses, including John Jenkins & Son (Scotland) Ltd and CAMS Construction (Scotland) Ltd.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council