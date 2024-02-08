Taste of things to come: Falkirk area industrial estate could soon be home to a new snack van
Derek McKay lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, February 5 – which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, February 6, to site a snack van on land to the south of Yard 3, in Redding Industrial Estate, Redding.
The proposal is scheduled to be decided by planning offers acting under delegate powers no later than April 5 this year.
The industrial estate is currently home to a number of businesses, including John Jenkins & Son (Scotland) Ltd and CAMS Construction (Scotland) Ltd.