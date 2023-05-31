Tartan-clad primary and secondary school pupils proudly piping and drumming for Falkirk

Falkirk Schools Pipe Band was founded at the start of the year and is led by schools instrumental instructor – and the band’s pipe major – Euan McNab.

At the start of May the band, which is made up of 14 pipers and five drummers from various Falkirk high schools and primary schools, competed in their first ever Highland Games – travelling to Gourock – where they enjoyed a 10th place finish.

Euan said: “Not one member of the band had ever played in a competition before so we’re extremely happy with how it went.”

Three members of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band - Robbie McCall, Harris Cooper and Magnus Cooper - are enjoying playing so much they have branched out and formed their own band on the side – The Red Hot Kiddie Pipers

The band, which dresses in Falkirk tartan, rehearses at Larbert High School from 4pm to 5pm every Tuesday and Thursday.

June is going to be a busy month for the band as they play Grangemouth Children’s Day and and event in Edinburgh as the prepare for the big one – the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow in August.

While it is still early days, the promising start has Euan feeling positive about the long term future of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band.

"It will naturally progress where you will always have younger members coming through. We have got a good group of young players in primary schools. We want a sustainable band that will last.

"And the youngsters are enjoying it – you can see that after their experience at the first competition.”