Young Mason Rodger came flying off his motocross bike in February 2022 when he was practising in a field in Larbert. The Stenhousemuir Primary pupil’s bike had hit a rut and the bike ended up on top of him.

Due to the location, emergency services were unable to even get a 4x4 ambulance to the scene and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was called out.

Mason’s worried parents, Jordan Rodger, 27, and Demilee Walsh, 28, could only stand and watch as the helicopter landed in the field, before paramedics and the SCAA transferred their eldest son to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Grateful family, left to right: Matthew Rodger, 4, Jordan Rodger, Mia Rodger, 5, Mason Rodger 10, Max Rodger, 5, and Demilee Walsh

Dad Jordan said: “It was terrifying and we didn’t know how badly injured he was. He was making his last few runs on his bike when it hit a rut in the ground and he was catapulted off. He was conscious but we didn’t know how bad it was.”

Remarkably, Mason, who is now ten, only suffered severe bruising to his back and, after an overnight stay in hospital, was discharged back to the family home in Machrie Court, Tamfourhill to be with his parents, and brothers, Max, five, Matthew, four and sister, Mia, five. After a week’s recuperation he was able to re-join his classmates and tell them all about his helicopter adventures.

But the family wanted to do something more to thank the SCAA which is a charity and relies on donations to operate. On average they respond to two time-critical callouts every day somewhere in Scotland.

Jordan, who runs MR Vehicles in Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth, said all the family wanted to help. His dad Allan Rodger organised poker tournaments in local pubs and bowling clubs, while there was fundraising at the Mariner Bar in Camelon.

Mason Rodger, 10, on his dirt bike

"My gran organised a coffee morning and we eventually had £2200. I gave a donation to make it up to £2500 and on the first anniversary of the accident we all went up to Perth Airport to hand over the cheque.”

Gran Aileen Rodger said: “The pilot who airlifted Mason was on duty when we arrived and remembered every detail. We were all invited to spend some time with them to show us where they came from that day, how long it took to get there etc. Mason and his brothers and sister spent some time inside helicopter with the crew also.

"They all had a great time and we are so grateful for everything they did.”

Jordan added: “I’ve ridden bikes for years and Mason wanted to get involved. After the incident he was a bit reluctant to get back on but he’s now back riding. However, now it will only be on proper tracks.

The family hand over their cheque for £2500 to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance crew at Perth Airport

