Tamfourhill Community Hub's Easter family day in pictures

The hub played host to the Easter family day on Saturday – and a great time was had by all.
Among the activities on offer was a bouncy castle, soft play, Easter bonnet decorating competition and an egg hunt. The cafe was open serving refreshments and there were a few stalls to browse.
Organisers took to social media to thank all those who came along and made the day such a success.
Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from Saturday’s event and it looks like everyone had a ball.
