Tamfourhill Community Hub's Easter family day in pictures

Egg and spoon races, decorating bonnets and having fun on the bouncy castle were all part of a special family Easter event at Tamfourhill Community Hub over the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:27 BST

The hub played host to the Easter family day on Saturday – and a great time was had by all.

Among the activities on offer was a bouncy castle, soft play, Easter bonnet decorating competition and an egg hunt. The cafe was open serving refreshments and there were a few stalls to browse.

Organisers took to social media to thank all those who came along and made the day such a success.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from Saturday’s event and it looks like everyone had a ball.

The bouncy castle proved a huge hit with youngsters.

1. Easter family day, Tamfourhill

The bouncy castle proved a huge hit with youngsters. Photo: Michael Gillen

The event was enjoyed by all ages.

2. Easter family day, Tamfourhill

The event was enjoyed by all ages. Photo: Michael Gillen

Happy with her hat.

3. Easter family day, Tamfourhill

Happy with her hat. Photo: Michael Gillen

Bouncy castle fun.

4. Easter family day, Tamfourhill

Bouncy castle fun. Photo: Michael Gillen

