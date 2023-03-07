In Defeat Into Victory: The Burma Campaign 1942-1945, Lt Colonel Andy Middlemiss will give a vivid illustrated account of the events of the campaign, shedding new light on the exceptionally diverse body of men who fought it. His talk will give a sense of the importance to the Allied victory of the effort by the so-called ‘Forgotten Army’ to curb Japanese aggression in Asia.

It will explore the role played by the extraordinary leadership of General William Slim. Known as the ‘Soldier’s soldier’, ‘Uncle Bill’ Slim is now seen as one of the greatest of all WW2 commanders.

Harvey Carruthers, chief executive of the Argylls Museum said: “Education and outreach are key parts of the Museum’s mission. The runaway word-of-mouth success of our near sell-out Winter Lecture series shows us how much public appetite there is to hear new interpretations of military history from compelling expert speakers.”

HM The Queen unveils a plaque to open the new Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle.Pic: Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

The Burma Campaign lecture will take place at 11am on Saturday, March 11 in the Colours Room in The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, Kings Old Building, Stirling.

Tickets are available via the Museum’s website argylls.co.uk. Please note the ticket does not include access to Stirling Castle. Entry is free to Museum Guardians, serving members of the Armed Forces and members of the Regimental Association, Dinner Club and Historic Scotland on presentation of a valid membership card but tickets must be pre-booked via Stirling Castle’s website before arrival. Non-concession holders will be charged the full Castle admission fee.

