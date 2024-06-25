Talk of the town: Falkirk band will soon be on the tip of everyone's tongue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It won’t be long until music fans will be talking about Talking About Ray if their debut single is anything to go by.

Featuring two former members of Falkirk festival favourites Primes, Talking About Ray draws inspiration from bands like Wolf Alice, Black Honey and Pale Waves with their combination of rock and indie.

The band, Sarah Monteith-Skelton, (vocals/guitar), Ronan Guy (bass) and Reece Ryan (drums), release their first ever single Escapade on Wednesday, June 26 through all the usual digital vendors.

It’s a summer belter that will help us get our minds off the daily grind and the trauma of Scotland failing to reach the knock out stages of a major tournament for the umpteenth time.

Talking About Ray - Reece Ryan, Sarah Monteith-Skelton and Ronan Guy - are about to release their debut single Escapade

A Talking About Ray spokesbloke said: “Talking About Ray is a dynamic, female fronted three-piece rock band fronted by Sarah Monteith-Skelton with her distinctive vocals, while the pulsating punchy bass lines of bassist Ronan Guy and Reece Ryan’s powerhouse drumming provide the heartbeat to their sound.

"Through infectious hooks and introspective lyrics, Talking About Ray explore themes of love, rebellion, and self-discovery, inviting listeners to join them on a journey of life exploration.

"Keep an eye out for this trio as they start their journey to make waves in the music scene.”

Singer Sarah, who knows who to pen a top tune, said: “The track is characterized by its infectious rhythm, cheerful melody, and solid beat. Escapade is about

the desire to break free from daily routines and have an adventurous, carefree time.

"It’s a feel-good summer rock anthem just in time for festival season.”