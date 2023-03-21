Talented stonemason carves himself a place in Screwfix competition semi-finals
Nothing is set in stone but a young apprentice has chipped away to earn himself a place in the semi-finals of a UK-wide competition.
Apprentice stonemason Connall Bonner, 24, from Falkirk, is still in the running for the £10,000 top prize in this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice awards
Connall, who is studying stonemasonry at City of Glasgow College, is a step closer to becoming the top apprentice for 2023 and being able to claim the career-boosting
ten grand trade bundle of tools, tech and training.
This year’s competition attracted more than 1700 applications from across the UK and Ireland and now entrants been whittled down to just 30 – and all of them, including Connall, are in the running to reach this year’s final.
Held in May, the final will see the top 10 apprentices facing a panel of industry experts – including reprentatives from Screwfix, the Federation of Master Builders and the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering – with only one being crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023.
Connall was shortlisted for the semi-final for his passion, dedication, and ambition for raising awareness of stonemasonry – which shone through in his application.
He said: “I’m really pleased to have been shortlisted as a semi-finalist and being one step closer to the final. To be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023 would
be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and pursue my dream of becoming a champion of my trade.
“Stonemasonry is a twelve thousand year old trade that revolutionised the world and I’m incredibly passionate about making it relevant in the modern world, while still
retaining traditional methods and materials.
“I’m really excited to show my commitment and passion for the trade and hope this is enough to get me through to the final.”
Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, said: “The annual Screwfix Trade Apprentice award is a great example of how we look to reward the future champions of the
trade. Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the next generation, shining a light on the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer.”