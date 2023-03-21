Talented stonemason carves himself a place in Screwfix competition semi-finals

Apprentice stonemason Connall Bonner, 24, from Falkirk, is still in the running for the £10,000 top prize in this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice awards

Connall, who is studying stonemasonry at City of Glasgow College, is a step closer to becoming the top apprentice for 2023 and being able to claim the career-boosting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ten grand trade bundle of tools, tech and training.

Connal Bonnar has made it into the semi-final stages of the UK-wide Screwfix Trade Apprentice of the Year 2023

This year’s competition attracted more than 1700 applications from across the UK and Ireland and now entrants been whittled down to just 30 – and all of them, including Connall, are in the running to reach this year’s final.

Held in May, the final will see the top 10 apprentices facing a panel of industry experts – including reprentatives from Screwfix, the Federation of Master Builders and the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering – with only one being crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connall was shortlisted for the semi-final for his passion, dedication, and ambition for raising awareness of stonemasonry – which shone through in his application.

He said: “I’m really pleased to have been shortlisted as a semi-finalist and being one step closer to the final. To be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2023 would

be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and pursue my dream of becoming a champion of my trade.

“Stonemasonry is a twelve thousand year old trade that revolutionised the world and I’m incredibly passionate about making it relevant in the modern world, while still

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

retaining traditional methods and materials.

“I’m really excited to show my commitment and passion for the trade and hope this is enough to get me through to the final.”

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, said: “The annual Screwfix Trade Apprentice award is a great example of how we look to reward the future champions of the