Talented cartoonist sure to draw crowds young and old at Falkirk's Howgate Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The centre’s popular stall Phatman's Cave will be hosting the one and only Neil G Smith from 11am on Wednesday, December 20 and again on Wednesday, December 27.

Inspired by Oor Wullie, 2000AD, DC Comics and Marvel, Neil’s illustrations have graced the pages of the world famous Beano comic and he can capture the essence of anyone’s fizzog as shoppers will find out.