Taking up a new position: Falkirk careers service is on the move to new location

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is changing location in Falkirk as part of a drive to help more people through partnership working in community venues.

The organisation, which delivers the national career service, offers free, impartial career information, advice and guidance for people of all ages in secondary schools, centres and community venues across Scotland.

Now SDS is upping sticks and moving to a new venue in the Falkirk campus of Forth Valley College from Monday, August 19, giving customers a chance to meet an adviser there by appointment, from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

As part of this change, the team will move out of the careers centre on Manor Street on Friday.

Between July 19 and August 19, the Falkirk team will be available over the phone and will make arrangements with any customer who requires a face-to-face appointment.

The move from Manor Street supports the need to deliver value for money and efficiencies for investment in public services. Co-location in partner premises such as Forth Valley College brings the benefit of cost savings and enables SDS to increasingly deliver career services in more convenient locations for customers.

Sharon Kelly, SDS head of operations west, said: “Our advisers support people of any age looking to get into work, change career, upskill or reskill, or re-join the workforce after a career break.

“Our team in Falkirk will continue to provide professionally qualified careers advice in our new home in the Falkirk campus of Forth Valley College. The college is modern and accessible with excellent public transport links and we’re excited at the prospect of continuing to deliver exceptional levels of service to residents in Falkirk and the surrounding area.”

Kenny MacInnes, principal of Forth Valley College (FVC), added: “I am delighted that SDS will locate their Falkirk area office in our Falkirk Campus. This sees a further expansion of the partnership between FVC and SDS.

“SDS are located within our Alloa and Stirling campuses and with the addition of Falkirk campus, the benefits this will deliver for our local communities is significant with greater opportunities for people – and our very own students – to access impartial careers advice.

“I am excited about the future opportunities and I look forward to enhancing our partnership with SDS for the benefits of our local communities.”