The bicycle stunt team entertained the crowds as part of the Take the Right Route Roadshow.

Take the Right Route: Bicycle stunt team impress crowds in Falkirk High Street

The impressive talents of the 3Sixty bicycle stunt team were on display in Falkirk town centre at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:32 GMT

The team were on the High Street near the entrance to Trinity Church on Saturday as part of a series of Take the Right Route Roadshows.

The event was organised by Falkirk Council’s active travel team in partnership with Falkirk Delivers.

As well as the chance to watch stunt shows by 3Sixty, there were stalls, face painting and lots of free activities for the family promoting active travel.

The town centre roadshow follows similar events across the wider district in recent weeks.

One of the youngsters impressed by the cyclists' skills at the event on Saturday.

1. Take the Right Route Roadshow

One of the youngsters impressed by the cyclists' skills at the event on Saturday.

It kept the kids - and adults - entertained.

It kept the kids - and adults - entertained.

It kept the kids - and adults - entertained.

There was face painting on the day.

There was face painting on the day.

There was face painting on the day.

Jason Marshall (6) gets his face painted by Louisa Nimmo.

4. Take the Right Route Roadshow

Jason Marshall (6) gets his face painted by Louisa Nimmo.

