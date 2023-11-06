Take the Right Route: Bicycle stunt team impress crowds in Falkirk High Street

The impressive talents of the 3Sixty bicycle stunt team were on display in Falkirk town centre at the weekend.

The team were on the High Street near the entrance to Trinity Church on Saturday as part of a series of Take the Right Route Roadshows.

The event was organised by Falkirk Council’s active travel team in partnership with Falkirk Delivers.

As well as the chance to watch stunt shows by 3Sixty, there were stalls, face painting and lots of free activities for the family promoting active travel.

The town centre roadshow follows similar events across the wider district in recent weeks.

