Take the Right Route: 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team thrill Falkirk crowds

Part of Falkirk Council’s Take the Right Route campaign – that rewards locals for travelling more sustainably – the Guinness World Record breaking 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team went through their paces on Saturday.

The day also featured interactive games, a pedal powered Scalextrics track, roller bike racing and an opportunity for people to charge their phone using pedal power alone.

A similar event is scheduled for this Saturday, August 20 around the cow sculptures in the centre of Stenhousemuir.

Running from from 10am to 4pm, the 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team displays scheduled for 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

1. 3Sixty Stunt Team 3Sixty Bicycle Stunt Team members certainly were a big hit with the crowd Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

2. 3Sixty Stunt Team Stunt riders rarely had two wheels on the ground Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

3. 3Sixty Stunt Team Sunshine plus bike stunt riders equals big crowds in Falkirk Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales

4. 3Sixty Stunt Team Well he is being very brave ... Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog Photo Sales