Take that advice: Falkirk music fans urged to heed travel info if they are riding the rails to see Robbie in Edinburgh

ScotRail has confirmed extra carriages will be added to services, wherever possible, on routes in and out of Edinburgh Waverley for the big Robbie Williams concert on Saturday.

The rail company is doing everything it can to help concert goers travel to and from Scottish Gas Murrayfield to see Robbie.

It has also put on additional late-night services to operate from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Dundee, Dunblane, and Perth for the big night.

The concert is due to start at 6pm, however, gates at Murrayfield will be open from 4pm and ScotRail is encouraging fans to get to the venue early as trains will be busy.

Fans have been urged to follow ScotRail travel advice if they are taking a train to see Robbie Williams in Edinburgh this weekend (Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Haymarket station is also expected to be much busier than normal in the afternoon and early evening with concertgoers using the station.

When the concert ends, music-lovers are encouraged to walk, if they can, back to Haymarket station as quickly as possible and join the holding area on Haymarket Terrace, where they will then be directed to the appropriate queue.

To reduce the need to queue on the day, customers are strongly encouraged to purchase return tickets in advance via the ScotRail app.

ScotRail will have extra staff in place to assist customers, and the train operator is also reminding everyone that restrictions on carrying and consuming alcohol on ScotRail trains and stations will be in place during the event.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “I’d encourage customers to travel to the stadium early as trains will be much busier than normal. Our advice to anyone travelling is to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel to and from the concert.”

