Take part in canal workshop at Falkirk's restored Rosebank Distillery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
HippFest (the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival) and artist Moira Salt have organised the event – Create Your Own Canal Mythologies.
Funded by Creative Scotland, the event is open to anyone of any age and takes place from on Saturday, November 23, from 11.30am to 2pm at the Rosebank Distillery’s Academy Room in Camelon Road, Falkirk.
Moira Salt will lead the workshop to gather contributions for an upcoming exhibition and film project inspired by Scotland’s canals.
As well as archive film screening, there will be a discussion on canals, then an opportunity to walk or cycle along the Forth & Clyde Canal, sharing memories, making sound recordings and taking photographs.
These shared memories will then be part of a free exhibition planned for Bo’ness library next February and March.
Artist Moira Salt said: “I am really looking forward to Create Your Own Canal Mythologies. Whether you’re a canal enthusiast, storyteller, or simply curious, we hope you will join us and share your perspective.
"Come along, get involved, and help us reimagine the stories and histories of our beloved canals.”
Nell Cardozo, HippFest development and engagement officer, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better location for this workshop about canals than the newly restored Rosebank Distillery on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal and are very grateful to the team at Ian MacLeod Distillers for agreeing to host us.”
The workshop is free but spaces are limited and advance booking is required here. Families welcome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.