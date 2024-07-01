Take a look at 65 pics from Bo'ness Fair 2024

The crowning ceremony took place on Friday morning in front of a large crowd in Glebe Park.

The rain of the Fair E’en had eased but the day started off with blustery conditions and a few sprinklings. However, that didn’t detract from the excitement of seeing all the youngsters in their beautiful gowns and costumes.

Crowning Lady Diane McBride carried out the special role of placing the crown on the Deanburn pupil as everyone cheered Queen Ella.

There was the usual exciting routines from the school presentees before the process for the Royal Command Performance in the Douglas Park.

The arches throughout the town were the usual excellent standard – see more here

The judges had a tough job to select winners but they came up with the following:

Major Frontage: 1st - Gillian Black, Queen, Carriden Glade; 2nd - Angela Anderson, Herald, Firwood Drive; 3rd - Jennifer Campbell, Page Boy, Presentee, Blair Avenue.

Specials: Kirsty Winstanley, Bower Girl/Lady in Waiting, Angus Road; - Callum Torrance, Guard of Honour, Maryfield Drive.

Large Arch: 1st - Keri Roma Anderson, Champion, Forthview Crescent; 2nd - Anna Torrance, Chief Lady, Maryfield Drive; 3rd - Becky Stirling, Page Boy/Presentee, Ochilview Place.

Specials: Stacey Morrison, Queen of the Flower Girls, Wotherspoon Drive.

Minor frontages: 1st - Elaine Komorowski, Queen of the Fairies, Shafto Place; 2nd - Freddie Begg, Presentee, Mingle Place; 3rd - Andrew McCabe, Guard of Honour, Woodlands Drive.

Specials: Abby Hamilton, Charles Snedden Avenue; Robyn Adamson, Stewart Avenue; Emmie Milligan, Braefoot Road; Gillian Lee, St John’s Way; Lewis Grant, Woodlands Drive; Finlay Smith, Ewart Grove.

Minor Arch: 1st - Fairy, Jeffrey Bank; 2nd - Lady in Waiting, Dean Road; 3rd - Fairy, Academy Road.

Specials: Fairy, Borrowstoun Crescent; Flower Girl, Jessfield Place..

Eco Arch: 1st - Guard of Honour, Redbrae Avenue; 2nd - Lady in Waiting, Woodlands Drive; 3rd - Presentee, Forthview Crescent

Specials: Woodlands Care Home, Kinneil Drive.

Bo'ness Fair Day 2024 New Queen Ella Black with the bower girls.

Bo'ness Fair Day 2024 Unison Kinneil Band enter the Glebe Park.

Bo'ness Fair Day 2024 Youngsters from Kinneil Primary walk with their school flag.

Bo'ness Fair Day 2024 Kinneil Primary presentees ready for their big appearance.