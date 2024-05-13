Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family which has benefited from funding for those with a disabled child or young person is encouraging others to apply for a grant.

Carers living in Scotland raising a disabled child or young person, aged from birth to 20 years old, with complex additional needs can apply for funding for short breaks as the Take a Break Scotland grant scheme re-opens.

Provided by national childhood disability charity, Family Fund, and funded with £1.5million from the Scottish Government, Take a Break Scotland offers cash grants to over 4000 families for a short break, day trips and more to help carers’ wellbeing.

Grants are worth around £300 on average and can be spent flexibly to meet carers needs. Options include applying for a short break away (like a city break or a trip to the countryside); a break for the carer and the rest of the family while a disabled child is in respite care or for money towards the costs of an extra carer when on an outing, to support a family.

Emma and Steven Lumsden making memories in Florida with their family. Pic: Contributed

Carers can also apply for entrance costs to events, gym membership fees, dance or drama clubs, horse riding and swimming lessons and much more.

The Lumsden family from Falkirk used their grant towards a trip to Florida in a bid “to have family time and make memories”.

Parents Emma and Steven Lumsden care for their 13-year-old son Kieran, who was born early and diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects his arms and legs.

Kieran uses a wheelchair, has a severe learning disability and is on the pathway for an autism diagnosis. They also have two older children, Tessa, 18 and Lukas, 14.

Emma said: “Each day we follow a strict routine, as any changes can be extremely difficult for Kieran to accept. Our lives as parent carers revolve around Kieran’s complex care needs. Tessa and Lukas have been classed as young carers from the age of eight. They had to grow up and become responsible quicker than their peers.”

Family Fund has supported Kieran’s family over the last few years by awarding Take a Break Scotland grants towards them having days out and breaks away:

“One year we used the funding as part of a deposit for a family holiday to Florida, which was one of our first family holidays together. It was an absolutely fantastic holiday. A dream come true. We’ve also used the funding for day trips to Glasgow and Edinburgh. Kieran loves going on the train and visiting museums, cinemas, and restaurants.

"The funding allowed us to have family time and make memories.”

Take A Break Scotland aims to improve the wellbeing and quality of life of parents or carers caring for disabled or seriously ill children and gives them an opportunity to enjoy a break from their daily caring routine.

Applications are now open and close on June 24 and to be eligible to apply you must: be caring for a disabled child aged up to 20 years old; have lived in Scotland for at least six months; be a UK resident; and have a child that is not looked after by the local authority.