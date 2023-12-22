Youngsters at a local football club have handed over vital donations of food and cash to community projects.

Thanks to the generosity of all involved with Syngenta Juveniles FC, including their family and friends, Strathcarron Hospice and Kersiebank Community Project have received much-needed gifts.

Last weekend some young players and their coaches visited the Fankerton hospice to hand over more than £1000-worth of food that had been donated.

They also made up 42 biscuit hampers for the inpatient rooms so patients and their families can enjoy a biscuit with their cuppa on Christmas Day, while one team, Syngenta Colts 2011 presented a £500 cheque.

Syngenta Juveniles visit Strathcarron Hospice to make their donation. Pic: Contributed

They youngsters also took cash, biscuits and foods to the Kerskiebank Community Project in Grangemouth to allow food parcels to be handed over to the community, while a further donation was made to Bo’ness Food Pantry.

They also sent hampers and presents to local women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The players bring £2 to training so we can buy fresh food. Thanks to Tesco in Bo’ness who are absolutely brilliant who donated much of the fresh food to us to.

"This year we decided to try to help as many as possible which is why we have made donations to so many different charities and groups.

A cheque for Strathcarron Hospice from Syngenta Colts 2011. Pic: Contributed

"The donations came from all those involved with Syngenta who all had the same purpose of helping others less fortunate.”